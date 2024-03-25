KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

As an important step to further facilitate the residents of Peshawar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided to launch a new feeder route for Bus Rapid Transit for Nasir Bagh Road and directed the quarters concerned to take necessary steps in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) As an important step to further facilitate the residents of Peshawar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided to launch a new feeder route for Bus Rapid Transit for Nasir Bagh Road and directed the quarters concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

He also directed them to initiate work on the missing link of the ring road from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road as soon as possible, adding that concerted efforts be made to ensure timely completion of public welfare projects.

These directives, he issued while chairing a meeting regarding the beautification of the provincial capital Peshawar, held here at Chief Minister's House on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Local Government Daud Khan, Director General PDA Khalid Mehmood and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Various matters and proposals regarding the beautification of Peshawar city were discussed in the meeting.

The chief minister, on the occasion, decided to provide free Wifi facility in the public parks of Peshawar for the convenience of the general public and directed the authorities concerned to finalize all the matters to this effect and submit for approval.

In the second phase, free Wifi service would also be extended to other divisional headquarters of the province, it was decided in the meeting.

The chief minister has directed the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to prepare a detailed plan for the beautification and renovation of Peshawar city, adding that beautiful and attractive flowerpots having artificial plants and flowers should be installed on the poles alongside roads. “We need to have sustainable approaches for renovation and beautification of Peshawar,”, he remarked.

He further directed calligraphy and carvings on flyovers and buildings across the city and added that cultural aspects of the province should be highlighted in these carvings.

The chief minister also directed to inclusion of beautification as a compulsory component in PC-l of all development projects in the future.

Similarly, he directed them to take steps for the solarization of street lights across the city, further directing that underpasses should be constructed instead of overhead bridges, where there is needed.

Moreover, the chief minister directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps for road maintenance and carpeting along the BRT corridor to reduce traffic congestion on University Road.