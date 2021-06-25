KP CM directs adopting realistic approach for provision of scholarships

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to adopt a realistic approach for providing scholarships to the students under the Frontier Education Foundation (FEF) and constituted a committee comprising board members to be headed by the Special Assistant for Higher Education Kamran Bangash for the purpose.

He was chairing 39th meeting of the Board of Directors of Frontier Education Foundation at CM House Peshawar on Friday. Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagara, Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, Administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Advocate General, Managing Director of Frontier Education Foundation, other board members and concerned high ups attended the meeting.

The committee will review the matter and submit final proposals regarding distribution of scholarships amongst the students at divisional and district level, selection of higher education institutions for FEF scholarships and other related matters.

The chief minister stated that ultimate goal of these scholarships was to produce talented leadership in different sectors by providing opportunities of standard Higher Education to student.

"We need to have an effective and comprehensive strategy to this effect," he said and added that special focus should be given to the overall business plan of the foundation and to increase its efficiency in the larger interest of our student.

The forum confirmed the minutes of 38th meeting of the Board of Directors and approved various new matters proposed in the meeting.

The board confirmed the appointment of Managing Director of Frontier Education Foundation and accorded approval to continue his services as Managing Director till the appointment of regular MD.

It was directed to advertise the post of regular MD in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations on open merits and complete the recruitment process within the next three months time period. The concerned committee was directed to review the proposed budget estimates of the foundation and come up with final proposal for approval.

The forum also agreed to the need for the construction of head office building for the foundation however the chief minister directed that a comprehensive plan be prepared for the construction of said office keeping in view all the requirements of the foundation.

BoD also approved creation of the post of Budget and Accounts Officer in foundation's head office and confirmed the extension of two years in deputation period of employees of FEF Colleges.

Similarly, it was directed that the matter regarding grant in aid to meet the budgetary requirements of the foundation and future payment under the Chief Minister's Scholarship Program in Chinese Universities should be taken in the aforesaid committee and final recommendation be submitted for approval.

The chief minister on this occasion directed to convene meeting of the Board of Directors after each six months so that business of the foundation could be run in an efficient and timely manner.