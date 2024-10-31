Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conducts Operations In DIKhan

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 09:52 PM

KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Thursday conducted operations in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Thursday conducted operations in DIKhan.

According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA checked the quality of food items at various shops on Qureshi Morr.

The teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on grocery stores, bakeries, and milk shops. The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

The owners were heavily fined and issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile

Recent Stories

Orientation 2024 held at RLKU

Orientation 2024 held at RLKU

4 minutes ago
 Punjab health ministers collaborate with Irish del ..

Punjab health ministers collaborate with Irish delegation to enhance life-saving ..

4 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Mirpur AJK, ..

Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Mirpur AJK, vows to address public grievan ..

4 minutes ago
 Health minister stresses importance of emergency m ..

Health minister stresses importance of emergency medicine at CPSP’s 57th convo ..

4 minutes ago
 'Sister States: Pakistan and New York' documentary ..

'Sister States: Pakistan and New York' documentary screened in New York

6 minutes ago
 ATC convicts accused in hate material case

ATC convicts accused in hate material case

6 minutes ago
Mukhtar Bharat praises Punjab govt for outstanding ..

Mukhtar Bharat praises Punjab govt for outstanding health initiatives

6 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October

3 minutes ago
 IHC disposes off Gandapur's petition for meeting w ..

IHC disposes off Gandapur's petition for meeting with PTI chief

6 minutes ago
 Global stocks slide on US election, tech worries

Global stocks slide on US election, tech worries

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, exp ..

Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer

1 hour ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan