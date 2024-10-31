KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Thursday conducted operations in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Thursday conducted operations in DIKhan.

According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA checked the quality of food items at various shops on Qureshi Morr.

The teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on grocery stores, bakeries, and milk shops. The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

The owners were heavily fined and issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.