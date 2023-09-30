KP Food Authority recovers 1200 kg unwholesome fruit pulp, 1200 liters of fake beverages

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Saturday recovered more than 1500 Kilogram fruit unwholesome fruit pulp and 1200 liters fake beverages during raids conducted in various areas of Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Saturday recovered more than 1500 Kilogram fruit unwholesome fruit pulp and 1200 liters fake beverages during raids conducted in various areas of Swat.



Spokesperson for Food Authority said that 150 kilogram China salt and huge quantity of substandard milk cream was also recovered.

He said that the Authority was working to ensure provision of healthy food items to consumers and to eliminate chances of adulteration in greater interests of people.

Director General Food Authority, Shahrukh Ali appreciated the efforts of the staff and said that raids would be continued and strict action would be taken against those found guilty of jeopardizing lives of the people.