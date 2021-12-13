UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Formally Launches Ber Plantation At Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Monday planted saplings of Sidr (Ber) to formally launch the Ber plantation initiative.

Talking to the locals on the occasion, the Governor said potential of Sidr (Ber) honey was a great blessing for the province.

He said large scale barren land at southern districts was suitable for Sidr(Ber) cultivation and for the purpose all resources would be provided to the local landowners for production of Sidr(Ber) honey.

He also distributed beekeeping tool kits among farmers and representatives of BeeKeepers Association.

The Governor said KP has huge potential for production of Sidr Honey which was considered one of the best and most favourite honey in the entire world due to its good taste and the quality to remain liquid even in minus temperature.

He said in collaboration with Agriculture and Forest Departments they were serious to make this initiative successful, adding, it would be to generate a revenue around Rs.

10 billion annually.

On the occasion, the Agriculture Department informed the Governor that Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan were suitable for the production of Sidr honey.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the capacity to produce more than 30,000 metric tons of standard honey and Karak has the capacity to produce 3,000 metric tons of Sidr honey.

The Governor was informed that Rs 200 million had been approved in ADP scheme for the honey production initiative in the province and an accredited honey quality testing lab would also be established in the province.

Besides, the Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak, Commissioner Kohat Division, Javed Iqbal Marwat, Secretary Agriculture, Muhammad Israr, local farmers and bee keepers were also present on the occasion.

