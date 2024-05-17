Open Menu

KP Governor, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KP Governor, Turkish Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci on Friday met in Islamabad where they exchanged views on further strengthening of mutual and bilateral relations between both the brotherly Islamic countries especially for benefits of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Ambassador of Turkiya congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the charge of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and expressed best wishes to him.

During the meeting, Pak-Turk's people welfare projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, strengthening of bilateral business and trade's relationships also came under discussion.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said that Turkey was a brotherly Islamic country and people of both countries have a strong and deep rooted relationship based on love and friendship.

He said government and people of Turkiya had always extended support to Pakistan in all difficult situations including natural calamities and underscored the need of more bilateral cooperation and peoples' love and affection between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Turkey Faisal Karim Kundi All Government Best Love

Recent Stories

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Chee ..

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

6 minutes ago
 PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ..

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

23 minutes ago
 SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

39 minutes ago
 Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

1 hour ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

1 hour ago
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

2 hours ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

4 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan