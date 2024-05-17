KP Governor, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci on Friday met in Islamabad where they exchanged views on further strengthening of mutual and bilateral relations between both the brotherly Islamic countries especially for benefits of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Ambassador of Turkiya congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the charge of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and expressed best wishes to him.
During the meeting, Pak-Turk's people welfare projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, strengthening of bilateral business and trade's relationships also came under discussion.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said that Turkey was a brotherly Islamic country and people of both countries have a strong and deep rooted relationship based on love and friendship.
He said government and people of Turkiya had always extended support to Pakistan in all difficult situations including natural calamities and underscored the need of more bilateral cooperation and peoples' love and affection between the two countries.
