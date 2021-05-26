UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Approves Rs. 299.95m For Gandhara Valley City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:41 PM

KP govt approves Rs. 299.95m for Gandhara Valley City

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has approved Rs. 299.95 million for the appointment of consultants for feasibility study, detailed planning and designing of the new Gandhara Valley City and its approach road from GT Road Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has approved Rs. 299.95 million for the appointment of consultants for feasibility study, detailed planning and designing of the new Gandhara Valley City and its approach road from GT Road Peshawar.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has already adopted Peshawar Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for acquiring land for the proposed Gandhara City.

The Bill has empowered Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to acquire land through the formula of allotting developed plots to the landowner, generally known as the one-fourth formula. The PDA has already issued tender seeking proposals from interested firms to be selected under quality and cost based selection criteria.

Keeping in view the boom of construction and housing sector, the provincial government has extended the jurisdiction of PDA to six more localities of the provincial capital.

The jurisdiction of Peshawar Development Authority has been extended to six more areas and localities of the provincial capital. The new areas proposed to be notified as the Authority's area which include Kohat Road up to Peshawar urban limits, Nasir Bagh Road commencing from Jamrud Road, Warsak Road from Khyber Road till northern bypass, Charsadda Road commencing from Back Khan Chowk up to 7.5 kilometers and all areas notified for Gandhara City.

