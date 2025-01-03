Open Menu

KP Govt Completes Establishment Of Modern Cadet College In Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM

KP Govt completes establishment of modern cadet college in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Khyber Paktunkhwa government has completed establishment of a state-of-the-art cadet college in district Lakki Marwat.

The project, approved at a cost of Rs 1,329.487 million, spans an extensive area of 1,060 kanals and covers a built-up area of 208,585 square feet, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The project, to begin operations soon, would offer world-class educational and training facilities to the students.

To enhance training and extracurricular activities, the college had a multipurpose hall, a dispensary, and a guest house.

Residential facilities include two spacious hostels, 48 modern flats, and dedicated bungalows for the principal and vice principal. Additionally, a beautiful mosque had been built to meet the spiritual needs of the students.

This project was more than just an educational institution; it was a beacon of hope and progress for the region's youth.

The government hoped that the college would provide the youth of this region with unparalleled opportunities to prepare for leadership roles in the future.

APP/adi

