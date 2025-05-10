Open Menu

KP Govt. Reiterates Confidence On Preparedness Of Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM

KP Govt. reiterates confidence on preparedness of armed forces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In view of the recent Indian aggression, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reiterated its full confidence in the courageous preparedness of armed forces and other national institutions.

The public in KP is urged not to succumb to panic or fear but demonstrate composure, unity and a responsible attitude as patriotic citizens, said a statement issued here Saturday.

The armed forces of Pakistan are alert, well prepared and fully capable of responding effectively to any situation. National institutions are working in close coordination to ensure defense of the country, safety of the people and the continuity of everyday life.

The brave and patriotic people of KP are especially urged not to pay heed to rumors and to rely only on official sources or credible national media for information. The public must refrain from spreading or engaging in fake news or misleading propaganda.

All district administrations, hospitals, Rescue 1122 and law enforcement agencies across the province have been placed on high alert to ensure immediate assistance to the public in case of any emergency.

This is a time for unity, trust and national consciousness and together, we would face and overcome every challenge, said the statement.

Recent Stories

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

18 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

54 minutes ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

1 hour ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

1 hour ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

1 hour ago
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

3 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan