KP Govt. reiterates confidence on preparedness of armed forces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In view of the recent Indian aggression, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reiterated its full confidence in the courageous preparedness of armed forces and other national institutions.

The public in KP is urged not to succumb to panic or fear but demonstrate composure, unity and a responsible attitude as patriotic citizens, said a statement issued here Saturday.

The armed forces of Pakistan are alert, well prepared and fully capable of responding effectively to any situation. National institutions are working in close coordination to ensure defense of the country, safety of the people and the continuity of everyday life.

The brave and patriotic people of KP are especially urged not to pay heed to rumors and to rely only on official sources or credible national media for information. The public must refrain from spreading or engaging in fake news or misleading propaganda.

All district administrations, hospitals, Rescue 1122 and law enforcement agencies across the province have been placed on high alert to ensure immediate assistance to the public in case of any emergency.

This is a time for unity, trust and national consciousness and together, we would face and overcome every challenge, said the statement.