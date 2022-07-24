UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Taking Result-oriented Steps To Promote Technical Education

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2022 | 09:30 PM

KP govt taking result-oriented steps to promote technical education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is taking result-oriented steps for promotion of technical education in the province to equip youth with technical skills.

He was speaking at the 19th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA), held under his chair, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM said that technical educational institutes of the province would be brought at par with the needs of the modern era, so the youth should not face any hardship in finding employment.

The BoD meeting reviewed progress on decisions taken in the last meeting of the board and detailed discussion on the agenda items approved some of them.

Besides, Secretary Law Masood Ahmad, Secretary Planning & Development (P&D) Mahmood Shah, and Secretary Industries Saqib Raza other members of the board also attended.

The meeting approved the handing over of the remaining 17 technical training institutes operating under KP System of Technical & Vocational Education and Training to the authority.

The board, after holding discussion on all agenda items regarding the regularization of recruitment in various cadres in KP-TEVTA and creation of new vacancies in the newly merged districts, decided that industries and finance and other concerned departments should sit together to resolve all matters within a period of two weeks and then present it for final approval.

During briefing on the implementation of decisions taken in last meeting, the board was told that all decisions including KP-TEVTA regulations had been implemented. The board also approved the formation of a monitoring & evaluation committee for KP-TEVTA.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Progress Sunday All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

12 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

21 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

21 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

21 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.