KP govt taking steps to impart youth with quality technical education: TEVTA MD

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Managing Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Prof. Eng Abdul Ghaffar Khan has said the provincial government was taking tangible measures to impart the youth with quality technical education and skills to meet the market's demand.

He expressed these views during a tree plantation ceremony at the DI Khan Government Polytechnic Institute for Women where a large number of students and teaching staff were present.

He said that despite limited resources, the provincial government was striving to bring technical educational institutes of the province at par with the needs of the modern era so that the youth should not face any hardship in securing employment.

Annually, millions of male and female students benefit from technical education in various technologies and get respectable employment, Ghaffar said, adding KP Tevta also provided the students from minority communities of Christian, Hindu and Sikh with free education and accommodation with monthly stipends.

He said all the institutions were being solarized so that teachers and students could be provided an enabling environment for learning.

Similarly, he added that it had been possible to ensure modern computer labs and other equipment and machinery of international standards so that the students could be provided with all learning facilities keeping in view the international standards.

The MD also assured his full support for resolving the problems of the institution and teachers.

On this occasion, Principal Sara Khan, and Coordinator Zafar Awan appreciated the contribution of the visiting dignitary for the development of the technical institute and ensuring merit.