KP Nine District See Rise In Covid-19 Cases

Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Covid-19 pandemic fourth wave of corona was witnessed in 09 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the positivity rates of corona cases has reached to 6 percent.

According to an official of the health department informed the media men here in a daily briefing on Wednesday. He said that besides of 6 percent corona positive cases the active cases also jumped to 4,700.

The corona positive cases ratio in the provincial capital was 16 percent while in Chitral Upper it was recorded 13 perent.

The official of health deartment also informed that weekly rate of corona cases in Kohat and Abbottabad was reported 8 percent and in Nowshera and Chitral Lower 7 percent.

Meanwhile the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in Mardan and Haripur has reached to 6 and 5 percent respectively He added.

APP/ijz District Tor Ghar surpassed Peshawar in the positive cases rate in the last 7 days, reaching 19%.

