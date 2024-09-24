Open Menu

KP Public Prosecutors End Strike On Assurances Of ACS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The public prosecutors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday ended their strike on sixth-day after successful negotiations with the Additional Chief Secretary.

After receiving the assurance from the ACS, the prosecutors formally announced to end the strike.

In this regard, the officials of the Prosecutors Association said that the ACS had accepted all their demands.

They said that the ACS assured to place the demands before the Chief Minister besides arranging their meeting with the CM next week.

APP/adi

