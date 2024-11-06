KP Tourism Authority issues final notices to hotels, restaurants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Tourist Services Wing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has issued final notices to numerous hotels and restaurants in Peshawar for failing to comply with registration and licensing requirements.

Following directives from the Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Tashfeen Haider, inspection teams led by Controller Umar Arshad Khan on Wednesday conducted raids across several key areas of the city, including Hayatabad, Ring Road, Saddar, Pashtakhara Chowk, and Zaryab Colony. The teams, comprising inspectors and staff members, visited hotels and restaurants in areas such as Peshawar City, Karkhano Market, University Town, Warsak Road and other areas.

These businesses were issued final notices for their failure to complete the necessary registration process and for non-payment of licensing fees.

The initiative, part of a broader campaign by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, aims to ensure that all hotels and restaurants in the region comply with the required legal standards.

The Authority is also focused on ensuring that tourists visiting Peshawar are provided with quality, hygienic food and services.