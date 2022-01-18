UrduPoint.com

KP Transport Board Directs Increase In PBT Receipts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 07:01 PM

KP Transport Board directs increase in PBT receipts

Transport Board has directed the concerned authorities to take solid steps for increase in the receipts of the Peshawar Bus Terminal (PBT) and provision of maximum facilities to commuters in the facility

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Transport Board has directed the concerned authorities to take solid steps for increase in the receipts of the Peshawar Bus Terminal (PBT) and provision of maximum facilities to commuters in the facility.

These directives were issued during a meeting held here with KP Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Malik Shad Mohammad Khan Wazir in the chair on Tuesday.

Besides, members of the board including Secretary Transport Manzoor Ahmad, Director Transport, Fahad Ikram Qazi, Rabia Noor, Salman Nisar, Sardar Bahadar and Shah Nawaz also attended the meeting. The board reviewed various matters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister directed the concerned authorities for the resolution of the issue of Regional Transport Board (RTB) at District Swat to start work on it as soon as possible to complete within the stipulated time period.

He said that the responsibility of the government is the utilization of all available resources for the welfare of the people.

The board also approved the financial plan for Transport Complex Peshawar. The provincial minister directed for making all possible arrangements to provide facilities to commuters on priority basis.

He further directed the department to specially focus on increasing the income of the government during the auction of the terminal and taking necessary steps in this regard.

The provincial minister further directed the concerned authorities to initiate steps for the recovery of arrears from all clients of the department and stern action against the violators.

