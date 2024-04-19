KPRA, USAID-ERDA Arrange On The Spot Registration Facility For Women Entrepreneurs
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) and USAID's Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) organized a training and registration session for women entrepreneurs of the province in Peshawar.
The session was held a Serena Hotel Peshawar, where more than 80 businesses operated by women, particularly beauty salons were provided on-the-spot registration facility by KPRA.
The USAID-funded Economic Recovery and Development Activity (ERDA) is financially and technically assisting women entrepreneurs in businesses by providing them facilitation in getting equipment and training to run the businesses.
Over 80 women-operated businesses were initially registered with KPRA as per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act 2022 to bring them into the tax net and 44 businesses were given grant agreement by USAID's ERDA at the occasion.
Teams of KPRA were present at the occasion to assist the women in getting their National Tax Numbers (NTN) and getting their businesses registered with KPRA on the spot.
The KPRA teams provided them with training on how to pay their monthly sales tax on services and file their monthly sales tax returns with KPRA.
Director General KPRA Miss Fouzia Iqbal was the chief guest at the occasion and she thanked USAID for arranging the session and assisting KPRA to bring the businesses under the tax net.
She extended her full support to the participants and said, “all businesses associated with the services sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are required to be registered with KPRA as per KP Sales Tax on Services Act 2022, and KPRA team has registered most of the beauty parlors operating in the province and they are paying their monthly tax and playing their role in the development of the province.”
USAID’s ERDA Monitoring Specialist Inamullah Khan in his opening remarks welcomed the participants of the workshop and thanked the KPRA officials for attending the training session and providing on the spot registration facility to the participants who would get benefits from the USAID’s program.
He shed light on the ERDA’s activities in the province particularly related to the empowerment of women and farmers.
