UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Hospital Expansion Plans To Be Revealed Soon: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:21 PM

KPT hospital expansion plans to be revealed soon: Ali Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said plans to expand KPT hospital into a state of the art medical facility will be revealed soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said plans to expand KPT hospital into a state of the art medical facility will be revealed soon.

He stated this while chairing a meeting regarding possible expansion of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and discussed various aspects during presentation in this regard, said a press release.

The 186 bedded KPT hospital which consists of 238 para medical staff with 47 Doctors is located in the vicinity of Keamari.

It is deemed to be one of the best hospital amongst the Government sector hospitals.

Related Topics

Ali Haider Government Best Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice on ex FIA DG Bas ..

19 seconds ago

UAE, Italy discuss boosting bilateral trade

10 minutes ago

71,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

10 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

10 minutes ago

Daily virus tests for athletes at Tokyo Olympics: ..

2 minutes ago

Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri condoles demise of Abdul Azi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.