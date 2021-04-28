KPT hospital expansion plans to be revealed soon: Ali Zaidi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said plans to expand KPT hospital into a state of the art medical facility will be revealed soon.

He stated this while chairing a meeting regarding possible expansion of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and discussed various aspects during presentation in this regard, said a press release.

The 186 bedded KPT hospital which consists of 238 para medical staff with 47 Doctors is located in the vicinity of Keamari.

It is deemed to be one of the best hospital amongst the Government sector hospitals.