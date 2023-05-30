KU organizes Takreem-e-Shuhada seminar

University of Karachi organized a Takreem-e-Shuhada seminar at the Karachi University Business School here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :University of Karachi organized a Takreem-e-Shuhada seminar at the Karachi University business school here on Tuesday.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Dr Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, deans, chairperson, and teachers of various faculties, students, staff, and employees attended the event.

Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that our military forces and intelligence agencies are fighting against the internal and external elements which are involved in trying to destabilize, demoralize and destroy our beloved country.

He further said that due to the sacrifices of our armed forces, we are able to defeat such miscreants and enemies. He shared that nations cannot forget their martyrs as they are sacrificing their present for the future of the nation, and the sacrifices made by the soldiers of Pakistan's armed forces are unprecedented in history.

"We need a mindset to strengthen our young generation against the fourth and fifth generation warfare and educational institutions mainly universities the best platform." The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi also said that it is very easy to criticize others but when it comes to changing ourselves we often failed to do so.

He mentioned that making and constructing intuitions is not an easy job, but it could be broken down due to poor policies and mismanagement. We should careful about our approaches towards our institutions because one wrong step would weaken the whole system and help our enemies.

He advised that we should not be divided on political or religious grounds and should always support the truth.

He said that in this era, instead of war, the enemies are trying to weaken the country by creating a lot of conspiracies but luckily failed in this regard.

"I salute the families of the martyrs and especially the mothers who from childhood prepare their children for martyrdom in the defense of the motherland." A member of the Islamic Ideological Council and the faculty member of the KU Islamic Learning Dr Mufti Umair Mahmood Siddiqui reiterated his stance that Pakistan was made in the name of islam and it is here to stay.

He shared that the Pakistan army is our state institution which is keeping the country safe from all external and internal factors.

Dr Umair Mehmood Siddiqui mentioned that we stand with our armed forces and intelligence agencies that are on their toes to protect the country's fabric from all proxy wars being staged in Pakistan by international players.

Meanwhile, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum said that we should pay tribute to the martyrs as well as their heirs, and as teachers we should inculcate the love of our young generation for the country and its institutions Another speaker, KU Syndicate member Dr Hassan Auj said that armed forces are protecting Islam through protecting Pakistan and Muslims so calling them out is wrong.

He said that these armed forces, who know that they will be killed in the line of duty are the highest level of martyrs, like his father who knew that he will be killed for his ideology.