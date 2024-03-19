KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi lauds KUDS nationwide performance

Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi appreciated the performances and victories of the Karachi University Debating Society (KUDS) across the country throughout the year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi appreciated the performances and victories of the Karachi University Debating Society (KUDS) across the country throughout the year.

He was addressing the students, who have bagged the ‘best delegation’ title after winning the maximum categories in the recently held Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari, Model United Nations (BBUMUN 2024) conference on Tuesday, at the VC Secretariat.

The KUDS is one of the seven official students' societies of the University of Karachi, which gives a platform to students to showcase their talents in different certified programs and events across the country.

He expressed that competitions like debates and discussions give confidence to a person and enhance their skills too. He mentioned that participating in such activities helps them in grooming a personality a lot as well.

The model UN conference, a simulation of the United Nations, has different committees and encourages participants to find solutions to various global problems through dialogue and discussion.

During the recently held BBUMUN’24, the KUDS clinched the prestigious “Best Delegation” title with 10 awards across six committees (United Nations Security Council, Special Political and Decolonization Committee, Social, Humanitarian, and Cultural Committee, Disarmament and International Security Committee, Economic and Financial Committee, Pakistan National Assembly), while competing against various universities nationwide, including Bahria University, NUML University, and Mehran University, and many other higher education institutions as well as schools and colleges.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi was informed that of the 16 delegates from KU, 10 played pivotal roles in securing the victory. He was also briefed that since last year, this marks KUDS fourth-best delegation to date. The previous three were Iqra University’s YMNA-III, Bahria University’s BUMUM-X, and Hamdard University’s HUMUN-VIII.

The students who outshine in the BBUMUN’24 include Shahid Hussain, Hassan Raza, Malik Waseem, and Nimra Bibi from the department of criminology, and Kainat Farooq, Ahad Wali, Marium, Zehra Imran, Tufail Abbas, Filza Younus, Muhammad Hamza, Alesha Rahman, Humaira Javed, Areeba Naeem, Hafsa Faridun, and Umaima Ejaz from the department of international relations.

On this occasion, the KU Students Advisor Dr Noheen Raza shared that the KUDS has bagged a total of 12 team trophies, clinched 21 first positions, 16 times second positions, had third positions four times, received three each consolation prizes, and the best delegation besides with 22 other awards in the countrywide competitions.

The KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, the Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Dr Mussarat Jahan Yousuf, the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Professor Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib, the Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Studies Professor Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi, members of the Students Advisory Council, and others were also present on this occasion.