KWH Former Superintendent Afshan Latif Writes Letter To CJP, Army Chief In Connection With Her Security

Sat 07th December 2019 | 04:06 PM

KWH former superintendent Afshan Latif writes letter to CJP, Army chief in connection with her security

Afshan Latif, former superintendent Kashana Welfare Homes (KWH) has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Latif Khosa and army chief Gen Qamar Javed in connection with her security and protection

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Afshan Latif, former superintendent Kashana Welfare Homes (KWH) has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Latif Khosa and army chief Gen Qamar Javed in connection with her security and protection.She said in her letter that she is being punished for pointing out maltreatment meted out to orphan girls at KWH and she is being pressurized to withdraw her allegations.

" Life threats are being hurled on me and my family, she added.Earlier Afshan Latif had said in video message that she was being pressurized by Afshan Kiran Imtiaz, DG KWH in connection with marriages of under age girls living in KWH.

These girls also belonged to age group of 16 and 17 years. This step was aimed at favoring a provincial minister and higher authorities. CMIT started inquiry on August 5 and she was suspended in the first phase.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the incident removed DG Afshan Kiran Imtiaz from her post.Afshan Latif had alleged that provincial minister Ajmal Cheema was harassing her. Now she has sent a letter to CJP and army chief appealing them to provide security and protection to her.

