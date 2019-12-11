Kyrgyzstan can play role of bridge between Pakistan, Central Asian markets: Envoy

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Pakistan Erik Beishemhiev said on Wednesday that Kyrgyzstan Republic could play a role of bridge for Pakistan to Central Asian markets as Pakistani traders could easily export their 6,000 items with several concessions.

Talking to business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said CPEC was a golden opportunity to enhance trade volume of the connecting countries manifold, and Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan could benefit from each other by promoting bilateral relations in academic, trade and cultural areas.

The ambassador said Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan were geographically located on important positions in the region and both could benefit from each other by promoting bilateral trade and economic relations.

He said the Kyrgyz economy was undergoing some major structural and development changes. The mining sector, electrical goods production, IT and agriculture sectors were getting progress in Kyrgyzstan. He said Kyrgyzstan was rich in tourist destinations and minerals.

Erik Beishemhiev said the government of Kyrgyzstan was interested in signing memorandum of understandings with Pakistan for promotion of people to people contact and exchange of information regarding trade.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan enjoyed friendly and cordial relations but these did not reflect in the trade between the two countries as mainly pharmaceutical products were exported from Pakistan whereas some dried vegetables and trailers were imported from Kyrgyzstan.

The main reasons of such a low level of two way trade which was still below even US $ two million were the least knowledge about each other's markets and lack of regular banking channels, he observed.

He said Lahore chamber had been talking about exploiting the untapped potential of trade in Central Asian Republics. There was also a Standing Committee on "Commonwealth of Independent States" operating in Lahore Chamber.

He said Kyrgyz and China shared a long border. Once Pak-China Economic Corridor Project gets fully operational, it would become much convenient for both the countries to explore each other markets through attaining better connectivity.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said footwear, articles of apparel, woven fabric, tobacco items, parts/accessories for tractors and wheat etc. were the potential sectors in Kyrgyzstan for Pakistani exporters.

He said Kyrgyz Embassy should provide the guidance as to how Pakistani exporters could be facilitated to interact with their Kyrgyz counterparts.

He also suggested that organizing single country exhibitions on reciprocal basis, exchanging trade delegations and arranging country weeks could prove vital tools for introduction and marketing of products in each other's countries.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad spoke at the occasion, while LCCI former SVP Amjad Ali Jawa, Executive Committee members Malik M. Khalid, Fiaz Haider, Haji Asif Saher Nisar Ahmed, Dr. Riaz Ahmad, Yasir Khursheed, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal were also present.