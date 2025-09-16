Open Menu

Labourer Die, Two Injured In Katlang Landslide

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Labourer die, two injured in Katlang landslide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A labourer was killed and two others injured when they were burried under the debris of a landslide in Katlang tehsil of district Mardan on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, it's teams managed to recover all the three men during a challenging operation, but unfortunately, one of them lost his life.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the deceased was identified as 60-year-old, Faqir from Kati Garhi.

The injured were identified as Sher, a tractor driver, and Naushad, a labourer. They were shifted to the hospital.

The rescue operation involved five ambulances, an excavator, and 40 personnel, supervised directly by District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor. Local residents also actively assisted rescue teams in their efforts.

The landslide struck while the workers were present in the mountainous Kati Garhi area, leading to the collapse of soil and rocks that buried them.

