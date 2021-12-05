Lack of knowledge causing Sialkot like incidents in society: Ali Muhammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said the people should learn the true spirit of islam as "Islam is the religion of peace".

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of Sialkot.

He said lack of knowledge was the main cause of such incidents in the society.

The minister said more than 100 people allegedly involved in the brutal killing of the foreigner had arrested so far.