(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Indutry (LCCI) Executive Committee Member and former MNA Shireen Arshad Khan has passed away.

Her Nmanaz e Janaza would be offered in Bahawalpur tomorrow (Monday), according to LCCI spokesman here Sunday.

Meanwhile, the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Chaudhry Tahir Manzoor and Executive Committee members have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of their colleague.

They said that Shireen Arshad Khan was not only a good business woman but also a great philanthropist. She spent most of her time for the cause of the poor and the needy. May Allah grant her highest place in Jannah, they prayed.