Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider Visits Examination Centres

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 09:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider here on Monday visited various examination centers on emergency basis to review the arrangements for matriculation examination such as security, electricity, water and staff.

On this occasion, she told media men that paper of chemistry of 10th class was being conducted today under Lahore board and the exams of 10th class would be continued till 17th April. She added that the exams of class IX would be started from 18th April and continue till 12th May.

DC Lahore Rafia Haidar said that fool proof security arrangements were being ensured in all examination centers.

She said that strict action would be taken against those who would cheat in examination centers and zero tolerance policy would be implemented in this regard.

She mentioned that police personnel were performing security duties outside examination centers. She said that District Administration would coordinate with Lahore Board in case of any complaint. "The concerned officers would be remained on duty at each examination center till the last paper on a daily basis," she added.

