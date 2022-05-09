Lahore High Court five-member bench to hear appeal against Hamza oath-taking

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has constituted a five-member bench for hearing an intra-court appeal, challenging single bench orders for Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz oath-taking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has constituted a five-member bench for hearing an intra-court appeal, challenging single bench orders for Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz oath-taking.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan will head the bench whereas Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will be its members.

A division bench comprising Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had referred the matter to the LHC CJ with a request to constitute a larger bench for hearing the matter.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's MPAs had filed an appeal against single bench orders.

Earlier, an LHC single bench asked the National Assembly speaker to administer oath to newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, while allowing his petition for the purpose.