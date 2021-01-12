UrduPoint.com
Lahore Makes NYT's List Of '52 Places To Love In 2021'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Lahore makes NYT's list of '52 places to love in 2021'

Pakistan's historic city of Lahore has been included in The New York Times annual "52 Places to Love" list

The list was created by the leading American newspaper after evaluating over 2,000 suggestions, which were received from the readers who were asked about the places that had delighted, inspired and comforted them in a "dark year".

The list was created by the leading American newspaper after evaluating over 2,000 suggestions, which were received from the readers who were asked about the places that had delighted, inspired and comforted them in a "dark year".

With 51 other travel destinations, including Isfahan, Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, Kaliya Dhrow in India, Siwa Oasis in Egypt, Lahore made the list where Haneen Iqbal, a 29-year-old freelance writer in Toronto, Canada, wrote about her pleasant experiences in the City, which is known as Pakistan's cultural capital.

"Especially in winter, this city nourishes you. It opens its arms to you, then feeds you and wraps you in a hug," Haneen wrote.

"But Lahoris are some of the kindest, most hospitable people. They love to take care of you and feed you," she said.

"They are just regular people living their regular lives, and they are so alive in the present, while always connected to their past," Haneen added.

