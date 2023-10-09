Open Menu

Lahore Master Plan: Court Extends Interim Bail Of Former DG LDA Till Oct 25

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Lahore Master Plan: Court extends interim bail of former DG LDA till Oct 25

An anti-corruption court on Monday extended the interim bail of co-accused Amir Ahmad Khan, former director general Lahore Development Authority (LDA), till October 25 in a case of irregularities in the Lahore Master Plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) An anti-corruption court on Monday extended the interim bail of co-accused Amir Ahmad Khan, former director general Lahore Development Authority (LDA), till October 25 in a case of irregularities in the Lahore Master Plan.

The court also sought a reply from prosecution on the bail application by the next date of hearing.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan heard the pre-arrest bail application of the co-accused.

Amir Ahmad Khan along with his counsel also appeared during the proceedings.

The Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, Amir Ahmad Khan and others over irregularities in the Lahore Master Plan.

