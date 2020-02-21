Lahorites played historic role for democracy: Media Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said people of Lahore had played a historic role for democracy in dictatorship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said people of Lahore had played a historic role for democracy in dictatorship.

He was talking to the media during his visit to the residence of PPP Punjab Women Wing president and former MNA Beelum Hussnain here on Friday.

He said the PPP and the Lahorites had deep relations as the city alwayswelcomed the party.

Later, he met with several party leaders.