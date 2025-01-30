Open Menu

Land Mafia Opens Fire On Police In Margalla Orchard, Suspects Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Land mafia opens fire on Police in Margalla Orchard, suspects arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Armed members of a land mafia opened indiscriminate fire on a police team in Margalla Orchard on Thursday as officers arrived to reclaim illegally occupied land.

A public relation officer told APP that the incident occurred when Shehzad Town Police arrived at the scene to reclaim illegally occupied land in Margalla Orchard near COMSATS University. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

He said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Shoaib Khan promptly reached the location upon receiving information about the attack.

Islamabad Police swiftly launched an operation, arresting the suspects involved in the firing and thwarting the land mafia's attempt.

SSP Shoaib stated that the Islamabad Police remain vigilant against land grabbers and their accomplices, vowing that no illegal occupation of citizens' properties will be tolerated.

SSP emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against violators without discrimination. "No one is above the law, and the police force will continue its indiscriminate operations against criminal elements," he added./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation disc ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation discuss cooperation

13 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venic ..

UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025

28 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 m ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment t ..

UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties

43 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers ..

World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award

43 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhan ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation

58 minutes ago
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Muba ..

Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

1 hour ago
 DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebr ..

DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolen ..

UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..

2 hours ago
 EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024

EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024

2 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experien ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisati ..

Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan