Land mafia opens fire on Police in Margalla Orchard, suspects arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Armed members of a land mafia opened indiscriminate fire on a police team in Margalla Orchard on Thursday as officers arrived to reclaim illegally occupied land.

A public relation officer told APP that the incident occurred when Shehzad Town Police arrived at the scene to reclaim illegally occupied land in Margalla Orchard near COMSATS University. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

He said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Shoaib Khan promptly reached the location upon receiving information about the attack.

Islamabad Police swiftly launched an operation, arresting the suspects involved in the firing and thwarting the land mafia's attempt.

SSP Shoaib stated that the Islamabad Police remain vigilant against land grabbers and their accomplices, vowing that no illegal occupation of citizens' properties will be tolerated.

SSP emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against violators without discrimination. "No one is above the law, and the police force will continue its indiscriminate operations against criminal elements," he added./APP-rzr-mkz