Land record authority starts mobile van service in seven districts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Land Record Authority on Monday started mobile van service in chambers of commerce of seven districts.

During his visit here, Deputy Director Punjab Land Record Authority Ali Raza Butter said that practical steps had been taken to provide timely and transparent services to people and improve the performance of field staff.

He said that mobile service had been started in Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for the convenience of traders and provision of other revenue-related facilities at one place.

He said that more than 50,000 cases of land transfers had been resolved during the last month due to effective monitoring of field staff performance while 20,000 other pending cases had also been completed.

He said that Fards (registry documents) had been issued to 80 per centvisitors in less than 30 minutes duration.