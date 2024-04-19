Open Menu

Lanjar Orders Security High Alert Across Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has issued security high alert orders across Sindh till further orders, here on Friday.

He said that the security measures should be made foolproof in mosques, Imambargahs and other open places during Friday prayers.

The Home Minister directed the district Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) to be in field. Lanjar said that Station House Officers (SHOs) should be very diligent and alert for security purpose.

He said that special focus should be placed on snap-checking, picketing and patrolling. He further said that communication strategy should be made effective.

