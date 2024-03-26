Open Menu

Law Minister Chairs Meeting For Tax Reforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:01 PM

Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that Federal Board of Revenue would nominate full time departmental representative for courts so that tax related cases could be concluded as early as possible

A meeting regarding tax reforms and tax collection was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar and Afaq Qureshi Member Operations (IR).

Some of the crucial decisions were taken during the meeting. The law minister while giving direction said that FBR will nominate full time departmental representative instead of 15 days duration who will appear on behalf of FBR.

This will help handling the tax related cases in a proper manner and avoid adjournment of cases.

The law minister also advised that each hearing will be reported back with a performa to evaluate the performance.

The alternative dispute resolution committee will be constituted in this regard, he said.

Ministry of Law will nominate retired Judges of High Court and FBR, and issue the notification.

The law minister also gave directions that FBR will revise Panel lists to improve the efficacy.

It was also decided that progress will be made to resolve the cases without delay.

Lastly, if required the law ministry will provide legal assistance to Federal Board of Revenue.

More Stories From Pakistan