Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his companions in the helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his companions in the helicopter crash.

In a statement, the minister said that in this hour of sorrow, Pakistan and its people stand with Iran and its people and share their grief equally.

Iran and Pakistan are long time friends and Pakistan will always remember Ibrahim Raisi's services as President, he said.