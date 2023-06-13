ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The lawmakers in the National Assembly here on Tuesday expressed their appreciation for the government's presentation of a balanced budget despite prevailing economic challenges.

During the general discussion on the Budget for the year 2023-24, Maulana Muhammad Anwar of MMAP acknowledged Pakistan's multifaceted challenges and stressed the importance of unity in accordance with Islamic teachings to effectively overcome them.

Noor Ul Hassan Tanvir commended the government for announcing a balanced budget despite the difficult economic circumstances.

He advocated for justice to be served to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the fabricated cases initiated by PTI, while also highlighting the achievements of Sharif's previous administrations.

Mahesh Kumar Malani lauded the salary increase for employees and pensioners, recognizing it as a significant step to address the financial struggles faced by individuals affected by inflation.

He also lauded the government's allocation of additional funds for development projects and the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) emphasized the need to establish an interest-free economic system in line with the Constitution of Pakistan and Islamic laws.

Chitrali criticized the Federal budget for its inclusion of interest-based financial measures, expressing concern over the substantial expenditure on loan interest payments to international institutions.

He argued that the budget lacked measures to control rising inflation, predicting further price surges for essential commodities in the days ahead.

Chitrali suggested that the government conduct a comprehensive review of salaries, pensions, minimum wages, and other allowances for government employees, while also providing immediate relief to the common man given the skyrocketing inflation.

He proposed the implementation of a mechanism to ensure the provision of standard-weight 'roti' (bread) at Tandoors, as many bakers were allegedly producing underweight 'roti & naan,' potentially due to increased production costs.

Representing the middle class, Shahida Ramani highlighted the pervasive inflation faced by a majority of the population. She asserted that the current government should not solely be blamed for the present economic situation.

Ramani criticized the leadership of PTI for their alleged attacks on public and defense installations.

She also expressed dissatisfaction with the insufficient allocation of funds for the development of Karachi city.