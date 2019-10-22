UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leading Ulema, Mashaykh Disassociate Themselves From Azadi March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Leading Ulema, Mashaykh disassociate themselves from Azadi March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Leadership of different political and religious organizations have expressed dissociation with Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) led 'Azadi March'.

Leadership and clerics of different political and religious schools of thought said any bid to make anarchy and chaos in the country would be foiled.

They said that seminaries and mosques would not support Azadi March anywhere in the country.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan could not afford any confrontational politics but some elements in the country pursuing nefarious agenda to make anarchy.

Abusive language for leadership of religious and political organizations at social media leading the country towards possible confrontation, said a press release.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said political issues should be settled in political ways.

He underlined that unity of Ummah was ultimate solution to resolve prevailing challenges of Muslim world.

Leadership of Muslim Ummah has to get united for eradication of terrorism, extremism, sectarian violence and for defense and security of Harmain Al Sharifain.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sectarian Violence Social Media Azadi March Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

14 seconds ago

EPA networks with publishers from Latin America an ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ICA team

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ZHO delegation

30 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Rwandan Amb ..

30 minutes ago

Kirsten believes family played a role in England s ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.