Leading Ulema, Mashaykh disassociate themselves from Azadi March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Leadership of different political and religious organizations have expressed dissociation with Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) led 'Azadi March'.

Leadership and clerics of different political and religious schools of thought said any bid to make anarchy and chaos in the country would be foiled.

They said that seminaries and mosques would not support Azadi March anywhere in the country.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan could not afford any confrontational politics but some elements in the country pursuing nefarious agenda to make anarchy.

Abusive language for leadership of religious and political organizations at social media leading the country towards possible confrontation, said a press release.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said political issues should be settled in political ways.

He underlined that unity of Ummah was ultimate solution to resolve prevailing challenges of Muslim world.

Leadership of Muslim Ummah has to get united for eradication of terrorism, extremism, sectarian violence and for defense and security of Harmain Al Sharifain.