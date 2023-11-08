Open Menu

LESCO Detects 221 Power Pilfering Connections On 61st Day Of Anti-power Theft Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 221 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 61st day of the grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 221 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 61st day of the grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 219 electricity thieves, out of which 140 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 20 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 61st consecutive day (Nov. 08) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 03 were commercial, 03 agricultural and 215 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 345,847 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.029 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 575,000 as detection bill against 5,269 units to an electricity pilferer in Saddar area of Phool Nagar; Rs 300,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 5,000 units to another customer stealing electricity in Islampura; Rs 245,630 detection bill against 5,854 units to another power thief in Bhai Phero; and Rs 200,000 as detection bill to an electricity thief in Hanjarwal Lahore.

During the 61 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 24,260 power connections and submitted 24,017 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 23,233 FIRs have been registered, while 12,050 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 45,910,945 detection units worth Rs 1,932,656,678 to all the power pilferers.

