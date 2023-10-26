LESCO detects 275 power pilferers on 48th day of anti-power theft campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 275 connections from

where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts

(Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 48th of the grand

anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Thursday that the company had also submitted FIR applications

against 273 electricity thieves, out of which 181 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 24 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives

of the Federal Power Division and LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider

is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 48th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected

and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 12 were commercial, one agricultural, three industrial and 259 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 371,308 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 18.425 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 750,000 detection bill against 15,625 units to an electricity pilferer in Civil Lines area Queen’s Road; Rs 300,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 6,250 units to a customer stealing electricity in Jinnah Town, Hanjarwal; Rs 300,000 detection bill against 6,250 units to another power thief in Ram Kot area of Raiwind City; and Rs 226,000 detection bill against 4,708 units to a power thief in Isalmia Park Lytton Road.

During the 48 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 21,194 power connections and submitted 20,979 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 20,228 FIRs have been registered, while 6,978 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 42,238,194 detection units worth Rs 1,828,635,385 to all the power pilferers.