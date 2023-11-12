LESCO detects 339 power pilferers on 65th day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 339 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasurand Okara on the 65th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 337 electricity thieves,out of which 219 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 40 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 65th consecutive day (Nov. 12) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 04 were commercial, 01 agricultural and 334 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 367,439 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 16.291 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 320,415 detection bill against 10,460 units to an electricity pilferer in Phool Nagar area; Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 2,000 units to a customer stealing electricity in Islampura Lahore; Rs 150,000 detection bill against 2,524 units to another power thief in Hanjarwal Lahore; and Rs 150,000 detection bill to a power thief also in Hanjarwal.

During the 65 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 25,308 power connections and submitted 25,057 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 24,194 FIRs have been registered, while 12,398 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 47,331,997 detection units worth Rs 1,992,786,676 to all the power pilferers.