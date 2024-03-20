Open Menu

LESCO Detects 402 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 402 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 188th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 208 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

On the 188th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 04 agricultural, 02 industrial and 385 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 417,574 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.

791 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 150,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Shafiqabad area; Rs 88,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Shahdara Town; Rs 85,000 detection bill to another electricity thief also in Tibbi City area; and Rs 75,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Factory area.

During the 188 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 65,556 power connections and 63,906 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 20,058 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 83,105,428 detection units worth Rs 3,153,023,816 to all the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

3 hours ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

3 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

5 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

5 hours ago
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

5 hours ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

6 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

6 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan