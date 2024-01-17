Open Menu

LESCO Recovers Over Rs 2b From 68,624 Defaulters In 125 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 06:15 PM

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with tehsildars (recovery), recovered more than Rs 2 billion from 68,624 dead defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during three months of its recovery campaign

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Wednesday that during the 125 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Ziaand Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 269.81 million from 9,520 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 491.70 million from 8,985 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 258.18 million from 7,746 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 110.42 million from 3,951 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 171.47 million from 6,225 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 297.53 million from 8,328 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.

He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 127.

32 million from 10,895 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 287.75 million from 12,974 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 125th day of the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars(Recovery) have recovered more than Rs 14 million from 705 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 4.48 million from 240 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 2.52 million from 55 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 2.34 million from 62 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.27 million from 59 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 0.57 million from 33 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 1.47 million from 70 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.93 million from 111 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.06 million from 75 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.

