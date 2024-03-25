LHC judge refers petitions on reserved seats allocation to LHC CJ for larger bench formation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Monday referred petitions against the non-allocation of reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to the LHC chief justice with a request for the formation of a larger bench for their hearing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Monday referred petitions against the non-allocation of reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to the LHC chief justice with a request for the formation of a larger bench for their hearing.

Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by SIC Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza and others.

During the proceedings, a provincial law officer submitted that the reply to the petition was almost ready; however, it was yet to be signed by the Advocate General Punjab, who was currently busy before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a case.

At this stage, a Federal law officer requested the court to grant two weeks' time for filing the reply to the petition.

However, the court observed that a reasonable amount of time had been granted in the matter and directed the law officer to file a reply to the petition and connected petitions by the next date of hearing.

The petitioners' counsel then requested the court to refer the matter to a larger bench, adding that identical petitions had been heard by larger benches of the Peshawar High Court and the Sindh High Court.

The court agreed with the request of the petitioners' counsel, observing that the matter involves questions of public importance in relation to the interpretation of Constitutional provisions as well as the vires of Section 104 of the Election Act 2017.

Subsequently, the court directed the office to place the case along with identical petitions before the LHC chief justice for the formation of a larger bench to hear and decide the matter.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza had submitted that the Election Commission rejected SIC's plea for the allotment of reserved seats and allocated disputed reserved seats to other parliamentary parties, adding that the decision was illegal and unconstitutional. He pleaded with the court to direct the commission to allocate seats to SIC in the National Assembly and the provincial assembly as per its strength in Punjab.