- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- LHC judge refers petitions on reserved seats allocation to LHC CJ for larger bench formation
LHC Judge Refers Petitions On Reserved Seats Allocation To LHC CJ For Larger Bench Formation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 09:15 PM
A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Monday referred petitions against the non-allocation of reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to the LHC chief justice with a request for the formation of a larger bench for their hearing
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Monday referred petitions against the non-allocation of reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to the LHC chief justice with a request for the formation of a larger bench for their hearing.
Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by SIC Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza and others.
During the proceedings, a provincial law officer submitted that the reply to the petition was almost ready; however, it was yet to be signed by the Advocate General Punjab, who was currently busy before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a case.
At this stage, a Federal law officer requested the court to grant two weeks' time for filing the reply to the petition.
However, the court observed that a reasonable amount of time had been granted in the matter and directed the law officer to file a reply to the petition and connected petitions by the next date of hearing.
The petitioners' counsel then requested the court to refer the matter to a larger bench, adding that identical petitions had been heard by larger benches of the Peshawar High Court and the Sindh High Court.
The court agreed with the request of the petitioners' counsel, observing that the matter involves questions of public importance in relation to the interpretation of Constitutional provisions as well as the vires of Section 104 of the Election Act 2017.
Subsequently, the court directed the office to place the case along with identical petitions before the LHC chief justice for the formation of a larger bench to hear and decide the matter.
Sahibzada Hamid Raza had submitted that the Election Commission rejected SIC's plea for the allotment of reserved seats and allocated disputed reserved seats to other parliamentary parties, adding that the decision was illegal and unconstitutional. He pleaded with the court to direct the commission to allocate seats to SIC in the National Assembly and the provincial assembly as per its strength in Punjab.
Recent Stories
Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles registration, transfer ownershi ..
Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye steps into presidential spotlight
Pakistan, Iran trade expansion discussed
Senegal anti-establishment candidate wins presidency after rival concedes
Privatization of loss making entities priority of govt: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..
CS Sindh for collecting data to issue Kisan Card
Youths have potential to drag Pakistan out of crises: Hajji Aslam Bhalli
Accused of embezzlement case of Rs 140m arrested
5 accused of string killing incident arrested: CPO
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles registration, transfer ownership17 seconds ago
-
Privatization of loss making entities priority of govt: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh for collecting data to issue Kisan Card2 minutes ago
-
Youths have potential to drag Pakistan out of crises: Hajji Aslam Bhalli2 minutes ago
-
Accused of embezzlement case of Rs 140m arrested37 seconds ago
-
5 accused of string killing incident arrested: CPO40 seconds ago
-
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz1 hour ago
-
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday1 hour ago
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region1 hour ago
-
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor1 hour ago
-
PM, German ambassador discuss ties1 hour ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM1 hour ago