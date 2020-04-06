UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHCBA Decides To Help Needy Lawyers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

LHCBA decides to help needy lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has decided to help needy lawyers in the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

A committee under the chairmanship of LHCBA President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, has been constituted for the purpose.

Members Pakistan Bar Council Ahsan Bhoon and Azam Nazir Tarar are members of the committee besides others.

So far, the bar has received 500 applications whereas Rs 10000 each would be given to needy lawyer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Lawyers Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets close on positive note driven by ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

50 minutes ago

Renewables account for almost three-quarters of ne ..

50 minutes ago

147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airp ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

2 hours ago

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.