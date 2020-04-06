LHCBA decides to help needy lawyers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has decided to help needy lawyers in the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

A committee under the chairmanship of LHCBA President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, has been constituted for the purpose.

Members Pakistan Bar Council Ahsan Bhoon and Azam Nazir Tarar are members of the committee besides others.

So far, the bar has received 500 applications whereas Rs 10000 each would be given to needy lawyer.