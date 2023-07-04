Open Menu

Liaqat Shabab Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Liaqat Shabab passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Peshawar Division and former Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Liaqat Shabab passed away due to cardiac arrest and brain haemorrhage on Tuesday.

His funeral prayer will be held at 8 PM in Noor Gul Baba Noshera Cantonment.

Liaquat Shabab, a prominent political figure, had been actively involved in the politics of the Peshawar Division and played a vital role in the development of the region.

