Literary, Academic & Media Circles Laud Civil Awards Conferred To Siddiqui, Qasmi & Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Government has conferred the prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz on Parliamentary Leader of PML-N in Senate Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi and Mustansar Hussain Tarar in recognition of their outstanding contributions to literature, poetry and journalism.

The announcement has been warmly received by literary, academic and media circles, who hailed it as a fitting tribute to the trio’s enduring cultural and intellectual legacy.

According to a notification issued late Thursday night by the Cabinet Division, the awards acknowledge the lifelong literary achievements and journalistic excellence of these three distinguished figures, each widely respected in Pakistan’s intellectual landscape.

Dr Najiba Arif, Chairperson of the Pakistan academy of Letters, congratulated the recipients and expressed hope that their continued work would inspire and shape the intellectual growth of Pakistan’s younger generations.

