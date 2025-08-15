Nation Saddened By Loss Of Lives In Flood Hit Malakand Division: Ikhtiyar Wali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Information and KP Affairs Ikhtiyar Wali Khan on Friday said that the entire nation was saddened by loss of lives and properties due to flash floods and torrential rains in Malakand division of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.
"The provincial government should fulfill its responsibilities and the Federal government will provide support, he said in a statement here.
Ikhtiyar Wali Khan said lessons should be learned from the recent River Swat tragedy and there is no room for repetition.
He said Rescue 1122, police, district administration, and civil defense must play their full role, adding Malakand and Hazara divisions should be immediately declared disaster-affected areas and emergency measures must be taken on priority basis.
Ikhtair Wali Khan said that the federal government was standing with the victims' families and assured full support to them in this hour of difficulty.
