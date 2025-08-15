Open Menu

AJK PM Reviews Budget Allocations Of Kashmir Liberation Cell

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 08:20 PM

AJK PM reviews budget allocations of Kashmir Liberation cell

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday chaired a review meeting regarding the budget details of Kashmir Liberation Cell and Cultural Academy. 

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about the functioning of the Liberation Cell, its objectives, and the budgetary requirements for future initiatives.

Addressing the meeting the AJK PM appreciated the role of the Liberation Cell and it's efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue. He emphasized the need to understand the basis of the Kashmir freedom movement and to take steps to expand the role of the Liberation Cell.

He stressed that objectives and future goals must be achieved with collective interest taking precedence over personal considerations. He reiterated that advancing the Kashmir cause remains the foremost priority of the base camp.

Highlighting the importance of making the Cultural academy more active, he directed the setting of clear priorities and further improvement in the administrative structure.

Chaudhry Anwar underscored the need for effective steps to promote literature, knowledge, and research, noting that the promotion of cultural art and literacy is vital for establishing a vibrant society in Azad Kashmir.

During the meeting, AJK PM approved the budget for both the Liberation Cell and the Cultural Academy for the current financial year. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Khushal Khan, Additional Chief Secretary General Midhat Shahzad, Secretary Finance islam Zeb, Principal Secretary Zafar Mahmood Khan, Secretary Khalid Mahmood Mirza, Secretary Law Muhammad Sajjad, Director General sports Shaukat Hayat, Director Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Raja Sajjad Khan, and others.

