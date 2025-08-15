Ethiopian Delegation Arrives To Launch ‘Plant Fraternity Initiative'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A high-level delegation of government officials and climate experts from Ethiopia arrived here on Friday to launch the "Plant Fraternity" initiative in various cities of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
The delegation was warmly welcomed by Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to Pakistan, and Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, the Honorary Consul in Karachi, alongside officials from the Ethiopian Airlines and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on arrival at Jinnah International Airport.
The delegation is scheduled to visit Islamabad and Lahore for a series of “Ethio-Pakistan Green Dialogues” and mass plantation drive.
Coordinated by the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad, the visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties through environmental cooperation under Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s Green Legacy Initiative.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker underscored the significance of the visit, calling it a clear manifestation of the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.
The arrival of this delegation sends a powerful message to the world that Pakistan is not alone in its fight against climate change, the Ambassador remarked.
He reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to further strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Pakistan.
