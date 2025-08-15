Independence Day event postponed in solidarity with KP, AJK flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday postponed a two-day Independence Day program scheduled for August 16 and 17 at Islamabad’s F-9 Park, citing the ongoing floods, heavy rains and loss of lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, the event themed "Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day Celebrations" has been deferred on the directions of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

The decision, the spokesperson said, was made to express solidarity with flood-affected communities and to focus attention on relief efforts.

“Given the widespread damage caused by rains and floods, the entire nation must stand united in supporting the victims,” the spokesperson emphasized.

He also assured that Independence Day celebrations would be held later with even greater zeal and spirit.