Open Menu

Independence Day Event Postponed In Solidarity With KP, AJK Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Independence Day event postponed in solidarity with KP, AJK flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday postponed a two-day Independence Day program scheduled for August 16 and 17 at Islamabad’s F-9 Park, citing the ongoing floods, heavy rains and loss of lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, the event themed "Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day Celebrations" has been deferred on the directions of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

The decision, the spokesperson said, was made to express solidarity with flood-affected communities and to focus attention on relief efforts.

“Given the widespread damage caused by rains and floods, the entire nation must stand united in supporting the victims,” the spokesperson emphasized.

He also assured that Independence Day celebrations would be held later with even greater zeal and spirit.

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

35 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

1 hour ago
 President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s a ..

President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

2 hours ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

2 hours ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

2 hours ago
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

3 hours ago
 CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest ed ..

CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

3 hours ago
 American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at ..

American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37

3 hours ago
 Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

3 hours ago
 Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

3 hours ago
 KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three kille ..

KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan