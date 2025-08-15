Independence Day Event Postponed In Solidarity With KP, AJK Flood Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday postponed a two-day Independence Day program scheduled for August 16 and 17 at Islamabad’s F-9 Park, citing the ongoing floods, heavy rains and loss of lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the ministry’s spokesperson, the event themed "Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day Celebrations" has been deferred on the directions of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.
The decision, the spokesperson said, was made to express solidarity with flood-affected communities and to focus attention on relief efforts.
“Given the widespread damage caused by rains and floods, the entire nation must stand united in supporting the victims,” the spokesperson emphasized.
He also assured that Independence Day celebrations would be held later with even greater zeal and spirit.
Recent Stories
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Literary, Academic & Media Circles laud Civil Awards Conferred to Siddiqui, Qasmi & Tarar15 seconds ago
-
AJK PM reviews budget allocations of Kashmir Liberation cell17 seconds ago
-
Nation saddened by loss of lives in flood hit Malakand division: Ikhtiyar Wali20 seconds ago
-
Ethiopian delegation arrives to launch ‘Plant Fraternity Initiative'22 seconds ago
-
Establishment of law and order is top priority of govt: Minister Salman26 seconds ago
-
Independence Day event postponed in solidarity with KP, AJK flood victims29 seconds ago
-
Abbasi, Australian envoy discuss boosting bilateral cooperation32 seconds ago
-
Punjab taking historic steps in health sector: Khawaja Salman10 minutes ago
-
Musadik urges national solidarity as floods devastate multiple regions10 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari directs emergency measures in KP after flood losses10 minutes ago
-
Power supply suspended in Swat due to flooding: PESCO10 minutes ago
-
FFC celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Zeal10 minutes ago