Punjab taking historic steps in health sector: Khawaja Salman

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the provincial government is taking revolutionary and historic measures worth billions of rupees in the health sector in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He was chairing a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Department on Friday on the Nawaz Sharif Medical District project, attended by Secretary Health Azmat Mehmood Khan and senior officials.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the project was conducted. The minister announced that under the initiative, Lahore will see the establishment of Children’s Hospital 2, the Institute of Genetic and Blood Diseases, the Institute of Surgical, Orthopedic and Medical Rehabilitation, the Center of Excellence for Nursing Education, a Specialized Medical Hospital, a Cardiac Hospital, a Medical University, and a state-of-the-art diagnostic lab.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said the Punjab government is expanding a network of new hospitals across the province to provide quality healthcare at people’s doorsteps, as per the vision of the Chief Minister.

He directed the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) to expedite work on all new health projects.

Secretary Azmat Mehmood Khan stated that relevant officers are closely monitoring the Nawaz Sharif Medical District project.

The meeting was attended by Dr Adnan Khan, Chairman Punjab CM Advisory Committee for Cardiology Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Hassan Waheed Rathore, and Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Muhammad Umar via video link. Other attendees included Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Tayyaba Waseem, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof. Haroon Hamid, Additional Secretary Amir Muhammad, Prof Anbareen Anwar, Dr Mamrez, IDAP officials, and other senior officers.