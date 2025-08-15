Punjab Taking Historic Steps In Health Sector: Khawaja Salman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the provincial government is taking revolutionary and historic measures worth billions of rupees in the health sector in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He was chairing a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Department on Friday on the Nawaz Sharif Medical District project, attended by Secretary Health Azmat Mehmood Khan and senior officials.
During the meeting, a detailed review of the project was conducted. The minister announced that under the initiative, Lahore will see the establishment of Children’s Hospital 2, the Institute of Genetic and Blood Diseases, the Institute of Surgical, Orthopedic and Medical Rehabilitation, the Center of Excellence for Nursing Education, a Specialized Medical Hospital, a Cardiac Hospital, a Medical University, and a state-of-the-art diagnostic lab.
Khawaja Salman Rafique said the Punjab government is expanding a network of new hospitals across the province to provide quality healthcare at people’s doorsteps, as per the vision of the Chief Minister.
He directed the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) to expedite work on all new health projects.
Secretary Azmat Mehmood Khan stated that relevant officers are closely monitoring the Nawaz Sharif Medical District project.
The meeting was attended by Dr Adnan Khan, Chairman Punjab CM Advisory Committee for Cardiology Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Hassan Waheed Rathore, and Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Muhammad Umar via video link. Other attendees included Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Tayyaba Waseem, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof. Haroon Hamid, Additional Secretary Amir Muhammad, Prof Anbareen Anwar, Dr Mamrez, IDAP officials, and other senior officers.
Recent Stories
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab taking historic steps in health sector: Khawaja Salman4 minutes ago
-
Musadik urges national solidarity as floods devastate multiple regions4 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari directs emergency measures in KP after flood losses4 minutes ago
-
Power supply suspended in Swat due to flooding: PESCO4 minutes ago
-
FFC celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Zeal4 minutes ago
-
AJK government provides 33 new vehicles to strengthen police stations4 minutes ago
-
WSSC chairman praises sanitation staff for week-long I-Day cleanliness drive4 minutes ago
-
PM personally monitoring floods, rains situation in KP: Muqam4 minutes ago
-
RPO along with Commissioner Rawalpindi inspects main route of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia reaffirms unwavering support for Pakistan, inks $121 mln deals for health, energy proje ..4 minutes ago
-
Health Emergency declared in flood-affected districts, control rooms established4 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses deep grief over loss of lives in KP floods14 minutes ago